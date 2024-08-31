Van ECK Associates Corp Has $65.28 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Cactus worth $65,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,955,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 375,829 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cactus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 73,704 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Johnson Rice lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WHD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 602,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

