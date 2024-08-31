Van ECK Associates Corp Has $55.19 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $55,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 707,015 shares of company stock worth $11,199,138 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.