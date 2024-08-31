Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Valaris worth $56,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Valaris by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valaris by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Valaris by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Valaris by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valaris stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

