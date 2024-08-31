Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 0.6%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Uwharrie Capital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

