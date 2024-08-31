Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Down 6.3%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 6,643,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,145,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

