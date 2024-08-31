U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $67,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 11,694,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

