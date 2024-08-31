TrueMark Investments LLC Takes Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Winmark by 197.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Winmark by 116.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WINA stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.60. 20,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.57. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $330.25 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

