TrueMark Investments LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.80. 1,649,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

