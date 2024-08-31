TrueMark Investments LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 1,241,422 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

