TrueMark Investments LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,571.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. B. Riley raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE LADR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

