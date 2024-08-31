TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,913. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.