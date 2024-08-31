TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $273,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 151,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,173. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $128,565.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $128,565.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,025 shares of company stock worth $788,269 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

