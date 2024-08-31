The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SHW traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.37. 1,882,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $370.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.02.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

