The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $183.26

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.26 and last traded at $182.14, with a volume of 594000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,929,359.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.