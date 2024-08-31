The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $2,332,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.79.

HSY stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $193.06. 1,316,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,822. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $219.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

