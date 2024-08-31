Taylor Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 176,748 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.27. 9,050,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,624,629. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

