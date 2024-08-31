T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.72. 3,915,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at $121,076,418,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.