STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,120 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,734 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.94. 3,549,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,697. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

