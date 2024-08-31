Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 134 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 182,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 929,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,852. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

