Stephens Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 9.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 5,036,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,681. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

