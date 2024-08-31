Stephens Consulting LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

