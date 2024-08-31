Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 187,408 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 200,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,218 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.