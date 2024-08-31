Stephens Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. 2,517,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average of $233.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

