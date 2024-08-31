Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1,141.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after acquiring an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 283,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.71. 3,585,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,491. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

