Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,381 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 1,176,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

