Spire Wealth Management Invests $2.92 Million in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of VIST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.13. 657,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

