Spire Wealth Management Has $3.40 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 68,003.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 424.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 60.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 195.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $203.15. The stock had a trading volume of 570,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,016. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.30. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,839,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,839,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,848. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

