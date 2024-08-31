Spire Wealth Management Buys 676 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,637,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,524,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,176,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS DISV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.59. 138,979 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

