Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,403 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $278.38. 2,029,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

