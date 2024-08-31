SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Purchased by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561. The stock has a market cap of $247.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

