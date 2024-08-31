SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $231.29. 5,742,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

