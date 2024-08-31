Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 41,385 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,385 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,587,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,010,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,968,461. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.