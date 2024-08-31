Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,390,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,436,000 after buying an additional 57,385 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. 184,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

