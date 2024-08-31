Solano Wealth Management Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.2% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.37. 6,296,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.