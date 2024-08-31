Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 58 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after buying an additional 1,072,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,248,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. The stock has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

