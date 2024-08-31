Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 128 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Salley Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in General Dynamics by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.48. 1,032,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.