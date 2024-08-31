Smith Salley Wealth Management Makes New $351,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 1,969,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

