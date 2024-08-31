Siacoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $247.98 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,172.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00549833 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009825 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00111081 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00286444 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031326 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036839 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00072073 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
