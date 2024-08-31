Short Interest in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Grows By 120.0%

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hanover Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Hanover Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of -0.23.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

