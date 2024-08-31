Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Increases By 100.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

ERMAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391. Eramet has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Get Eramet alerts:

Eramet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.