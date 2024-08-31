Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Declines By 50.8%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPBSF remained flat at C$38.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.74. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12-month low of C$38.70 and a 12-month high of C$54.19.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.