Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 574,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,134.0 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOF remained flat at $46.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $53.50.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
