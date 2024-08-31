Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in August

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOVF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

