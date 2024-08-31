Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Shares Up 3.3%

Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Security Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41.

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Security Bancorp Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.

