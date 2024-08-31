Searle & CO. Purchases 9,620 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Searle & CO. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 928,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,615,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

