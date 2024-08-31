Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 659,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 386.9 days.
Schroders Price Performance
Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $4.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Schroders has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
About Schroders
