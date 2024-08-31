Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.42. 389,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.