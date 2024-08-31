Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.