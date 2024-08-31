Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 702,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

