Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $499,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after buying an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. 3,244,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,045. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

